Meizu To Open Blue Charm Store Before Next Spring Festival

Meizu split its business into three main divisions this year. There is the Meizu Division which handles its flagship phones and other Meizu branded products like its smartwatches; there is the Blue Charm Division that handles the mid-range and low end smartphones; and there is the Flyme Division for software.

The Blue Charm division is headed by Li Nan, and in a recent interview, he revealed that the company will open its first brick and mortar store.

The store which is expected to be opened before the next Spring Festival (February 2018) will be different from other stores including Meizu’s own stores and Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores. Li Nan says the store will be more like a lifestyle store than a regular mobile phone shop.

Blue Charm seems to want to get things started properly by combining an impressive offline experience with its online presence. There is no info as to how many of the stores will be opened across China. There will probably be more details after the first opening.

This year Blue Charm released the Meizu M6 Note, the company’s first Snapdragon powered phone and it has gotten mostly positive reviews.

