Nubia NX595J Seen On TENAA with 4 Cameras and 8GB of RAM

The Nubia Z17s is expected to launch on Thursday, 12th of October. A new device has appeared on TENAA, listed as the Nubia NX595J, the specs don’t reveal a key feature the Z17s is expected to have.

Jumping right in, the biggest feature the Nubia Z17s is expected to bring is a bezel-less design, making way for a display with a 2:1 aspect ratio. However, according to TENAA the display of the Nubia NX595J is still 16:9 judging from the 1080 x 1920 resolution, though the screen is bigger at 5.73-inches.

The phone will come with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of storage. Weird configuration, right? Yeah, but not unusual. The 360 N5 has a 6GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant.

Another unusual spec is the octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz which is too low for it to be a Snapdragon 835 processor. So this is a different chip entirely.

The Nubia NX595J packs 4 cameras just like we saw in the teaser released earlier today. Sadly, TENAA only mentions three. The rear cameras is a 22MP sensor paired with an 8MP sensor while one of the front cameras is listed as a 5MP sensor. We will have to wait till Thursday to find out the configuration of the other sensor.

The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has a 3,000mAh battery. The provided images reveal a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Nubia NX595J measures 147.5 x 72.7 x 86 mm, weighs 170g and will be available in black and blue. It will keep the signature red accent around the rear cameras though and also have gold accents around the frame.

A couple of weeks ago, a Nubia phone with model number NX589J was seen on TENAA. That model has a smaller 5.2-inch display, a slightly bigger battery (3,100mAh), and 6GB of RAM. However, it doesn’t have a bezel-less display neither is the aspect ratio 2:1 or 18:9. Its octa-core processor is also clocked at 2.0GHz which is higher than the one above but still low compared to that of the Snapdragon 835.

Our guess is that neither of these two devices is the Nubia Z17s and are actually two new models that may also be unveiled on Thursday.

