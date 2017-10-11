Honor Waterplay Tab Launched, Comes With 10.1-Inch FHD Display And 4GB RAM

Huawei‘s Honor has today launched a new tablet at a press event in China — Honor Waterplay. As the name itself suggests, the device is waterproof and comes with the IP67 rating.

Another major highlight of the Honor Waterplay Tab is the sound. To offer better music output, the company has opted for Harman Kardon audio to tune and optimize the sound effects. It is equipped with four stereo speaker which gives 3D surround sound for an immersive experience.



Coming to the specifications, the tablet comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD display with screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and pixel density of 224ppi. It is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 659 octa-core processor.

It has options for RAM — 3GB RAM and 4GB. The device comes with a microSD card slot for expanding storage capacity up to 256GB. Based on the memory options, the device is available in three different variants — 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and a third variant which supports LTE connectivity.

There is also a fingerprint sensor placed on the home button. The tablet features a camera on the back as well as on the front side. However, the megapixel count of the camera sensor is not yet known. But, the company has revealed that the front-facing camera can capture images with blurred background — making it the first tablet to support such functionality.

The tablet is running on Android 7 Nougat OS, with the company’s own Emotion UI 5.1 on top. The OS is optimized in such a way that the app opening time has been reduced by 20%, says the company. It further adds that the UI comes with a new fresh and simple interactive design.

It is powered by a big 6,660mAh battery, which also supports fast charging. There is a USB Type-C port for charging the battery, as well as for connecting media devices. The company claims that it can get fully charged in about 2.5 hours, and also supports reverse charging.

While the sale of Honor Waterplay will start from October 24, the company has already started taking pre-orders for the tablet.

