Microwear L1 Is an Interesting Smartwarch for a low price

Microwear may not be the first name that comes to your mind when you think of smartwatches but they have recently launched a rather compelling L1 model. You can now get it for just $89.99 which sounds like a pretty good deal considering the overall feature set.

One of the key features is that the watch has a lot of sensors and fitness related features: heart rate monitor, pedometer, sleep monitor, barometer, altimeter, thermometer, compass, automatic recognition motor pattern, GPS Route Record and so on.

Also, it has replaceable watch bands to customize the look and feel. In addition, it supports 3G, so you can make calls right from your wrist (the watch supports micro SIM cards).

What’s more, the Microwear L1 has quite a few connectivity options and sensors that include Wifi, Bluetooth, Heart Rate monitor, Pedometer, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary, Massage Reminder and so on.

Finally, the L1 has a 0.3MP camera.

