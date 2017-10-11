Microwear X2 Smartwatch Offers a lot of Features for $27!

Microwear has made quite a few smartwatches over the time and the X2 is one of the latest models. You can now get it for less than $30 which sounds like a pretty good deal considering the overall feature set.

One of the key features is that the watch has a very long standby time of 180 days or 90 days if you use it every single day. Furthermore, the watch has IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Also, it has replaceable watch bands to customize the look and feel. One of the key features is that the watch has a lot of sensors and fitness related features: heart rate monitor, pedometer, sleep monitor, barometer, altimeter,

What's more, the Microwear X2 has quite a few connectivity options and sensors that include Bluetooth

Finally, the watch has a multi-sport mode that supports running, swimming, riding, playing badminton and so on.

