Meizu M5X Seen on Geekbench, Powered By Snapdragon 617 SoC or Not?

A few months ago, Meizu released its first Snapdragon powered smartphone, the M6 Note. A Geekbench listing has revealed that it may have another phone powered by a Qualcomm chip in the works. The Meizu M5X was benchmarked back in August and the site reveals a few details about the device.

The Meizu M5X is shown as running Android 7.1.2. There is a msm8952 chip on board which is the part number for the Snapdragon 617. The Snapdragon 617 was announced back in 2015 which makes us wonder why Meizu would settle for a 2-year old processor?

However, that’s not the only confusing thing. The benchmark site lists the chip as having six cores, which is wrong as the Snapdragon 617 is an octa-core processor. The clockspeed is also 1.65GHz, more than the processor’s 1.5GHz max. clockspeed.

The Meizu M5X has 3GB of RAM. It scored 1409 points in the single core test and 3795 points in the multi-core test which is significantly higher than that of other similar powered phones like the Moto G4 Plus.

There are a number of issues with this Geekbench listing, so we advice that you don’t get your hopes high about a new Snapdragon phone from the manufacturer. At least until more details about the device surfaces.

