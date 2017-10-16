The Mate 10 Porsche Design is Huawei’s Luxury Flagship for The Year

Last year, Huawei released a special edition of the Mate 9 in collaboration with design studio, Porsche Design. According to Huawei CEO Richard Yu, the Mate 9 Porsche Design sold 10 times more than they expected. That success has prompted a second partnership resulting in the birth of the Mate 10 Porsche Design.

The Mate 10 Porsche Design is inspired by the Porsche 911. It has a glass uni-body and its exterior is handcrafted. Its UI has also been specially designed to reflect that it is a luxury device.

Just like the Mate 10 Pro, it has its fingerprint scanner on the rear. However, instead of the horizontal stripe design found on the Mate 10/Mare 10 Pro, it features a vertical one that covers the cameras, fingerprint scanner, and the Porsche Design logo. It also ditches the Huawei logo on the lower bezel for that of Porsche Design.

The Mate 10 Porsche Design has the same specs as the Mate 10 Pro – 6” 18:9 OLED display, Kirin 970, EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 and a 4,000mAh battery. It also doesn’t have an audio jack.

Where it differs in terms of specifications is in the RAM and storage. Instead of 4GB RAM like the standard variant, it has 6GB. Built-in storage is also a massive 256GB which should be more than sufficient.

The Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Edition will have dual SIM support, NFC, and Bluetooth 4.2 with aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD. It will come with 2 chargers (UK and EU), a leather case, 2 USB-C cables, USB-C earphones, a 3.5mm audio adapter, and a VIP card.

Pricing for the Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Edition is a whooping €1395 and availability is scheduled for mid-November. The phone will be available in Diamond Black.