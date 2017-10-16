blackview s8 discount

OUKITEL K5000 Full Specs Released: Perfect Combination Of “Big” and “Small”

News

by Jed John

Due to the continuous evolution of full-screen technology, 18:9 full displayed smartphones are becoming more and more exciting to behold with the eyes and really friendly to hold in the hand. OUKITEL has already released the MIX 2 and C8 to provide choices for the high-end and entry-level choices. However, in its “K” series comes OUKITEL K5000 which perfectly combines “Big” and “Small”. OUKITEL K5000

OUKITEL K5000 is yet another smartphone inspired by Samsung  Galaxy S8 full-screen design. It combines a big 5.7-inch display and a massive 5000mAh  battery with a slim body that can be held in one hand. Also, the device comes with narrow bezels, virtual keys, and concealed proximity sensor. OUKITEL practically inserted the 5.7-inch large display into the body that is smaller than the traditional 5.5-inch phone. Let’s see the full specs. You can also check out the K5000’s design specs in the short video below.

OUKITEL K5000 Full Specifications

Processor: MediaTek MT6750T octa-core Cortex A53 1.5GHz , ARM Mali-T860 MP2

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display:
Size: 5.7 inch HD+, 720*1440 resolution

Touch: 5 points multi-touch

Color:  Brilliant Blue, Jet Black, Champagne goldOUKITEL K5000

Cameras:
Primary: Sony IMX135 sensor, 13.0MP, 16MP interpolated, true-tone LED flashlight
Secondary: Samsung 3P3 16.0MP, 21MP interpolated, flashlight support

Memory: 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, 128GB expandable

Network: 

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz;
WCDMA: 900/2100MHz;
4G FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20
SIM card type:  1 nano SIM+1 SD card;2 nano SIM

Connectivity:

USB Port: Type-C port

Ear jack: Type-C port

WLAN: Support,802.11 a/b/g/n/,Hotspot

Bluetooth: V4.0OUKITEL K5000

Sensors:

Frontfingerprint sensor/ Gravity sensor/ proximity sensor/ Light sensor/ gyroscope sensor/ geomagnetic sensor

OTG: Yes
OTA: support
FM Radio: support

Dimensions: 152.1*73.1*10.8mm
Battery: 5000mAh, 9V/2A chargerOUKITEL K5000

Apart from the large display and large battery, the K5000 also comes with a large flash memory, great camera, and fashionable double curved design. The OUKITEL K5000 will come in 3 colours: Brilliant blue, Jet black and Champagne gold. It will be sold at $159.99 but OUKITEL will offer a discount for pre-orders. Presale for the K5000 will start on October 23rd. Detail about stores where it will be available and discount offers will be announced on OUKITEL’s official website.

    Oreo should have been bundled with it

