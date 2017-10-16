OUKITEL K5000 Full Specs Released: Perfect Combination Of “Big” and “Small”

Due to the continuous evolution of full-screen technology, 18:9 full displayed smartphones are becoming more and more exciting to behold with the eyes and really friendly to hold in the hand. OUKITEL has already released the MIX 2 and C8 to provide choices for the high-end and entry-level choices. However, in its “K” series comes OUKITEL K5000 which perfectly combines “Big” and “Small”.

OUKITEL K5000 is yet another smartphone inspired by Samsung Galaxy S8 full-screen design. It combines a big 5.7-inch display and a massive 5000mAh battery with a slim body that can be held in one hand. Also, the device comes with narrow bezels, virtual keys, and concealed proximity sensor. OUKITEL practically inserted the 5.7-inch large display into the body that is smaller than the traditional 5.5-inch phone. Let’s see the full specs. You can also check out the K5000’s design specs in the short video below.

OUKITEL K5000 Full Specifications

Processor: MediaTek MT6750T octa-core Cortex A53 1.5GHz , ARM Mali-T860 MP2

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display:

Size: 5.7 inch HD+, 720*1440 resolution

Touch: 5 points multi-touch

Color: Brilliant Blue, Jet Black, Champagne gold

Cameras:

Primary: Sony IMX135 sensor, 13.0MP, 16MP interpolated, true-tone LED flashlight

Secondary: Samsung 3P3 16.0MP, 21MP interpolated, flashlight support

Memory: 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, 128GB expandable

Network:

GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz;

WCDMA: 900/2100MHz;

4G FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20

SIM card type: 1 nano SIM+1 SD card;2 nano SIM

Connectivity:

USB Port: Type-C port

Ear jack: Type-C port

WLAN: Support,802.11 a/b/g/n/,Hotspot

Bluetooth: V4.0

Sensors:

Frontfingerprint sensor/ Gravity sensor/ proximity sensor/ Light sensor/ gyroscope sensor/ geomagnetic sensor

OTG: Yes

OTA: support

FM Radio: support

Dimensions: 152.1*73.1*10.8mm

Battery: 5000mAh, 9V/2A charger

Apart from the large display and large battery, the K5000 also comes with a large flash memory, great camera, and fashionable double curved design. The OUKITEL K5000 will come in 3 colours: Brilliant blue, Jet black and Champagne gold. It will be sold at $159.99 but OUKITEL will offer a discount for pre-orders. Presale for the K5000 will start on October 23rd. Detail about stores where it will be available and discount offers will be announced on OUKITEL’s official website.