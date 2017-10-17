Snapdragon 636 Announced with 40 Percent Improved Performance than SD 630, Support for 18:9 Display

In May, Qualcomm had announced the Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 660 chipsets for powering mid-range smartphones. The U.S. based chip-making company has now announced the Snapdragon 636 SoC as an enhanced version of the SD 630 chip.

There are not many smartphones that are powered by the Snapdragon 630 chipset. Some of the phones that feature it include Motorola Moto X4, Asus ZenFone 4 and Sharp Aquos S2. What makes the new SD 636 chip interesting is that it includes Kryo ARM cores. It features the same Kryo 260 cores that can be found in Snapdragon 660 SoC. The inclusion of Kryo 260 cores allows the Snapdragon 636 to deliver 40 percent better performance than the SD 630 which includes generic ARM Cortex cores.

Apart from better performance, the SD 636 can deliver 10 percent better gaming and web browsing performance as it features an improved Adreno graphics. These days many phone makers are releasing smartphones with 18:9 display. Since the SD 636 carries support for it, we may soon see even budget phones with 18:9 screens. The addition of Assertive Display optimizes to display for all lighting conditions.

Snapdragon 636 Specifications

The Snapdragon 636 is a 64-bit octa-core chipset that features eight cores of Kryo 260 that clocks at 1.8 GHz. It also includes Adreno 509 graphics. It supports up to 8 GB dual-channel LPDDR4 RAM. The Wi-Fi standards supported by this chipset include 802.11ac Wave, 802.11n, and 802.11a/b/g.

It is equipped with Snapdragon X12 LTE modem that offers up to 600 Mbps of download speeds and 150 Mbps of upload speeds. With Spectra 160 ISP onboard that brings support for 24-megapixel cameras along with features like 4K video shooting at 30 fps, zero shutter lag, smooth zooming and fast auto-focusing.

The Snapdragon 636 chipset powered smartphones can feature 18:9 displays that support FHD+ resolution. It also includes support for Quick Charge 4 and Bluetooth 5.0. Other features of this 14nm chipset include NFC, audio capabilities like aptX and Aqstic, and up to 3.1 USB. Other details on its specifications are available in the source link.

The newly announced SD 636 is pin and software-compatible with the existing SD 660 and 630 chipsets. It means that smartphone OEMs that are already using these chipsets can seamlessly add SD 636 to their devices. The shipments of the Snapdragon 636 will begin in November.

