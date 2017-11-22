Giveaway – Win a Nomu S10 Pro phone as Thanks Giving gift
Gizmochina along with Nomu is conducting a Nomu S10 Pro phone as Giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing phone.
A few months ago, Nomu released the S10 Pro with the waterproof level reaching IP69. Nomu S10 Pro is an upgraded version of the very successful Nomu S10, meaning it inherits all of the merits of S10, and then some more. Moreover, it comes with four breakthroughs. First of all, it breaks the record of the world highest waterproof rating IP68 and initiates IP69 new standard. That means it can be submerged to 2m underwater for up to 1 hour. Besides, it comes with Android 7 out-of-the-box, has 3GB of RAM and its internal storage expands to 32GB. Enjoy faster running and task-handling speed. In addition, the front camera is upgraded to 5MP.
Nomu S10 Pro main specs
- IP69 Waterproof (Able to be 2 meters underwater for 1 hour)
- OS: Pure Android 7.0 OTB
- Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery
- Memory: 3GB RAM/32GB storage
- CPU: MT6737T quad-core, 64bit, 1.5GHz
- Camera: 8MP Sony rear camera/5MP front camera
- Display: 5″ HD Gorilla Glass 3
- Quick charge/OTG/NXP SmartPA big power speaker
How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps and Gleam widget, we will pick the winner from who has like Nomu’s Facebook and Instagram:
- Visit the Nomu’s Facebook and Instagram page and LIKE it.
- Visit the Nomu S10 Pro promotion page.
- Sign up and leave comments on Gizmochina’s forum. (We will only pick the winner from who has signed up).
Terms & Conditions:
1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.
2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.
3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.
4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
5. The prize will be shipped in a week when the giveaway end.
Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway.
Once again, good luck.
