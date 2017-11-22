blackview promotion

Giveaway – Win a Nomu S10 Pro phone as Thanks Giving gift

Gizmochina along with Nomu is conducting a Nomu S10 Pro phone as Giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing phone.

A few months ago, Nomu released the S10 Pro with the waterproof level reaching IP69. Nomu S10 Pro is an upgraded version of the very successful Nomu S10, meaning it inherits all of the merits of S10, and then some more. Moreover, it comes with four breakthroughs. First of all, it breaks the record of the world highest waterproof rating IP68 and initiates IP69 new standard. That means it can be submerged to 2m underwater for up to 1 hour. Besides, it comes with Android 7 out-of-the-box, has 3GB of RAM and its internal storage expands to 32GB. Enjoy faster running and task-handling speed. In addition, the front camera is upgraded to 5MP.

Nomu S10 Pro main specs

  • IP69 Waterproof (Able to be 2 meters underwater for 1 hour)
  • OS: Pure Android 7.0 OTB
  • Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery
  • Memory: 3GB RAM/32GB storage
  • CPU: MT6737T quad-core, 64bit, 1.5GHz
  • Camera: 8MP Sony rear camera/5MP front camera
  • Display: 5″ HD Gorilla Glass 3
  • Quick charge/OTG/NXP SmartPA big power speaker
How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps and Gleam widget, we will pick the winner from who has like Nomu’s Facebook and Instagram:

  1. Visit the Nomu’s Facebook and Instagram page and LIKE it.
  2. Visit the Nomu S10 Pro promotion page.
  3. Sign up and leave comments on Gizmochina’s forum. (We will only pick the winner from who has signed up).

Terms & Conditions:

1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.
2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.
3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.
4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
5. The prize will be shipped in a week when the giveaway end.

Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway.

Once again, good luck.

Thanks Giving – Win A Nomu S10 Pro phone

  • Ruslan Luken

    Cool phone!

  • We We We

    good giveaway

  • Marcos Batac

    Thanks for the giveaway

  • Markos

    Nice phone!

  • Pásztor László

    Thank you for the opportunity. A cool giveaway. I like the IP69 function

  • Дмитро Швець

    Thank you for the opportunity!

  • Nuria Macías García

    Thanks

  • Hassan Mazhar Muhammad

    Wow it is the best I love it

  • maxwell mtola

    IPS 69 waterproof; 5000 maH battery oh what a great phone!

  • Jeniper Lagrosa Cabaniog

    Hoping

  • Richelle Varona

    hoping ♥ I want to win this ♥

  • Samia Nahhas

    Awesome

  • Alexander_81

    Nomu S10 Pro – an excellent balance of protection, performance, quality and price.

  • Janine Grace Badar Rivera

    thanks for the chance nomu hoping to win this awesome and good performance and quality of NomuS10 Pro.

  • tahir satti

    Thanks for wonderful opportunity
    amazing smartphone

  • Aleksandar Pavlović

    Great phone and giveaway

  • Maritess Nipa Realubit

    Thank you @nomumobile for the another giveaway! Hoping this time to be a lucky winner! #ILoveNomu❤
    #S10Pro❤❤

  • Sinthuja Sarma

    Another great giveaway. Thanks for the chance. Praying and hope to win an amazing gift at least this time.

  • Melwin DSouza

    great promotional giveaway. Value for money phone.

  • Starr D Hm

    Hope to win!

  • Evgeny Maslay

    great giveaway

  • Arun Deo

    love it to win it <3

  • Glenn Gangoe

    fingers crossed

  • Sheena de Ocampo

    Yay. Hoping to win this time…

  • Jane Marie Ambat

    Joined! I really love the features of nomu s10 pro hoping and praying to have this 😇😇🙏🙏

  • Contax Contax

    wow, cool (y) (y)

  • Liezl Qaddoumi

    Would love to win the amazing Nomu S10! 😍😍😍

  • Dritan Ikonomi

    Nomu S10 seems nice

  • Krauser Santiago

    Nice one

  • petz

    Nomu S10 pro has a very nice specs the one tHing I like the most the phone is waterproof and the ineternal storage can expand up to 32 gb ..wow!
    I hoping to win this wonderful item …

  • Dylan Sneed

    i havent heard much bout the s10 but from what i hear its a killer phone

  • mehak

    It’s a truly functional rugged phone. Besides excellent water-proof and
    drop-proof performance, it has walkie-talkie, fingerprint unlock,
    external camera, NFC, OTG, etc. It’s totally an all-in-one device.
    Excellent!

  • Rogelio Burgos Tarroza

    Wow. Hope tpo win this.

  • Maine Rosello

    Hoping & praying this will be a great blessing this christmas

  • petz

    hope to win

  • Joseph Banghal

    The perfect christmas gift.

  • keith james

    Another great choice in smartphones.

  • Jane Marie Ambat

    thanks for the opportunity like this 😊

  • ΒΑΣΙΛΕΙΟΣ ΡΟΥΣΣΗΣ

    Super smartphone! thanks

  • Roger Yeakle

    Great prize

  • Yaroslav Vishnyak

    is it Numo (gleam title) or Nomu? 🙂

  • arriane barrera

    Really hoping! ❤ love it ! 🙂

  • Pásztor László

    Super all.

  • Melwin DSouza

    Best of Luck for all participants

  • Yoko Onyet

    24 hours to go

  • Roger Yeakle

    Great giveaway

  • Michael M Concha

    Best of luck

  • maureen

    good luck

  • Payal

    It’s an indispensable device for my every journey. Strong protective
    performance like super strong drop-proof and water-proof performance
    makes my journey more wonderful, full of possibilities.

  • Shruti

    I like recording. So after I bought this phone, I always use it to
    record the details of my work and my outdoor trip. Now those moments has
    become lasting videos. I will watch that from time to time. It’s a
    rewarding experience. Thanks NOMU for producing such wonderful device.

  • Sonal

    It is a truly rugged phone with excellent waterproof performance. It
    accompanies with me thought rain, mud, and river, as such cases often
    encountered by outdoor workers like me. Now it becomes an indispensable
    necessity in my life.

