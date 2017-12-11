Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), A8+ (2018) User Manual Confirm All Features, Design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The launch of the upcoming Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) is fast approaching. Recent reports have revealed that these phones respectively bear model numbers of SM-A530 and SM-A730. The A8+ (2018) has been recently appeared in a hands-on video and now the user manuals of the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) have appeared on the official website.

The frontside of the Galaxy A8 (2018) sports an Infinity Display like the Galaxy S8 duo. Recent rumors have revealed that it would be supporting an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The corners of the phone are rounded. Unlike the slim bezels of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the A8 duo has thicker upper and lower bezels.

The top bezel houses dual front-facing cameras, an earpiece, an LED indicator and proximity/light sensor. The right side of the phone features a speaker and a Power key. The single-SIM variant of the phone features a nano-SIM slot along with the volume rocker on its left side. The dual-SIM model has a secondary nano-SIM slot located along with the memory card slot on the topside. It has a USB-C port on its bottom bezel.

The image of the back panel shows the positioning of its main antenna as well as antennas for GPS and NFC/MST. A fingerprint scanner is placed below the rear camera that is accompanied by its LED flash. It has a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom side of the phone. The Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) will be featuring 3D glass panel on their rear. These phones will be equipped with Bixby assistant.

According to Quandt, the Galaxy A8 duo would be featuring Exynos 7885 chipset that includes a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor. The Galaxy A8 (2018) and A8+ (2018) are expected to respectively house 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. Both phones will be equipped with 16-megapixel rear camera and 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual front cameras.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Hands-on Video Appear Before Alleged CES 2018 Launch

The Galaxy A8 (2018) has a display of around 5.7 or 5.8 inches whereas the A8 (2018) would be packed with 6.01-inch display. The A8 may feature a battery of around 3,000mAh whereas the A8+ is likely to house a 3,500mAh battery. Both phones will come preinstalled with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The tipster claims that the A8+ may not release in Europe.

(source|via)