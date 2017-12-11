Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Hands-on Video Appear Before Alleged CES 2018 Launch

The rumor mill has recently revealed that Samsung will be soon launching Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ (2018) instead of Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018). The new Galaxy A phones are expected to sport Infinity Display design like the Galaxy S8 and S8+ flagship phones. A hands-on video of the Galaxy A8+ (2018) that lasts for around 3 minutes has surfaced on YouTube. The video also showcases the entire specs of the smartphone.

The Galaxy A8+ (2018) has a 6-inch S-AMOLED display that carries support for resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Like the Galaxy S8 duo, the screens of the A8+ and A8 will be supporting an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The Exynos 7885 chipset featuring an octa-core processor gunning at 2.2 GHz will be powering the Galaxy A8+ (2018) along with 6 GB of RAM. It has an internal storage of 64 GB. It will be arriving with a microSD card slot too. It will include a 3,500mAh battery that will carry support for fast charging through USB-C.

The front panel of the phone is expected to feature dual selfie snappers comprising of 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel lenses. Its rear-facing camera of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture will be equipped with Optical Image Stabilization.

The handset will carry support for Samsung Pay through MST and NFC. A fingerprint scanner can be found placed under the rear camera. It will be coming with an IP68 certified dust and water-resistant chassis. It features a dedicated button for launching Bixby assistant. The dimensions of the A8+ (2018) are 159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm. The front side of the phone will feature a 2.5D curved glass over the display, a 3D glass on the rear and a metallic frame.

The Galaxy A8 (2018) is expected to feature the same specs and design as the A8+ (2018). However, it may house a smaller screen of around 5.7 inches.

The Galaxy A8+ (2018) is expected to be available with a pricing of $600. The specs of the phone seem to be true, but we will have to wait for more information on the launch date of A8+ (2018). According to a Chinese leakster, the Galaxy A8 duo may get unveiled at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 that will be held in Las Vegas in January.

