Xiaomi’s Noise Cancelling Headphones Released, Priced At 299 Yuan (~$45)

December 12 is yet another unique day in China as it is a date where the month and day are having similar digits (12.12) and it is usually heralded with sales promotion. Xiaomi has launched a new product ahead of the 12.12 sales and it is a noise-cancelling headphone. The new headphone comes in at a cheap price of 299 Yuan (~$45) and would go on its first sale at 0.00 hrs on December 12.

The new Xiaaomi Noise-Cancelling headphone utilizes a moving coil + acoustic architecture which results in a rich and delicate sound quality. The architecture is said to place the new Mi headphone ahead of other noise-cancelling headphones which usually experience lower sound quality when noise reduction is turned on.

Further, the Xiaomi Noise-cancelling headphones have the Japanese Hi-Res Audio standard certification and can restore sound quality up to CD-level. Design wise, it features an ergonomic earplug design with a soft cone. It comes in solid black and has an elastic clip at the back which makes for easy usage. The noise reduction box, metal clip and headphones are all manufactured using the 6-series aluminium alloy. The control panel houses a volume control and pause button as well as a two-speed noise reduction switch with support for 50-1500Hz broadband active noise reduction and 20dB maximum noise suppression. With these parameters, the headphone is well suited for noisy environments such as aircrafts and subways. In addition, the Xiaomi headset comes with a built-n 55mAh battery which can be charged using a micro-USB port onboard. The battery can be charged to 100% in just two hours and can deliver up to 12 hours of continuous usage. Usually, Xiaomi doesn’t launch these products outside China formally but expect to find it soon on e-commerce platforms like GearBest.

