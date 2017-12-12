360 N6 and 360 N6 Lite Launched: Snapdragon 630 Processor, Big Batteries & Starts At ¥999 (~$150)

360 Mobiles earlier today took the wraps off two new phones – the 360 N6 and 360 N6 Lite. Both phones complete the N6 trio which also includes the 360 N6 Pro launched a few weeks ago.

360 N6 Design

The 360 N6 sits between the Lite and the Pro. It has a metal body but lacks the NCVM coating of the Pro version which gives it a mirror-like finish. The rear of the phone is home to a single camera and a fingerprint scanner. At the top and bottom are antenna lines with a design similar to that of the OPPO R9s but double instead of triple.

Up in front, the 360 N6 packs a full-screen 5.93” display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Even with the bigger screen, the phone feels like a 5.5” phone thanks to the smaller bezels at the top and bottom.

360 N6 Specs

The 360 N6 has a 5.93 display with a FHD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 630 mobile platform and comes in two memory/storage variants. There is a 4GB RAM + 32GB variant and a 6GB RAM + 64GB RAM variant.

The N6 packs a single 13MP rear camera with PDAF and fast autofocus. The front camera is an 8MP sensor with an AI beauty mode and a camera assistant.

360 Mobiles have packed a massive 5000mAh battery into the N6. The battery is said to last up to 3 days and supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging (9V/2A). The phone also supports reverse charging allowing, it to be used to charge other devices.

The 360 N6 has dual SIM support (hybrid), a 3.5mm audio jack at the top, and a USB-C port at the bottom.

360 N6 Price and Availability

The 4GB RAM variant of the 360 N6 will sell for ¥1399 (~$210) while the 6GB RAM variant gets a ¥1599 (~$240) price tag. Both variants will be available in black and gold and will be open for pre-order on JD.com starting today.

360 N6 Lite

The 360 N6 Lite has a design different from that of its other two siblings. Rather than sport a full-screen display, it has a traditional 16:9 display with the usual large bezels at the top and bottom.

The rear is also different. The camera is positioned at the top left corner and shares a single housing with the LED flash. The camera area in addition to the rear mounted fingerprint scanner have gold accents that pop out on the black variant compared to the Champagne Gold variant.

360 N6 Lite Specs

The N6 Lite has a 5.5” 1920 x 1080 display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 630 processor just like the N6 but comes in a single 4GB LPDDR4X RAM + 32GB ROM variant.

Rear camera is a 13MP f/2.0 sensor with PDAF and front facing camera is an 8MP sensor with AI beauty mode and camera assistant.

The 360 N6 Lite packs a 4020mAh battery which should be sufficient for more than a day. However, it comes with a 5V/2A charger rather than the 5V/3A charger like the N6.

For connectivity, the N6 Lite has dual SIM support (hybrid, nano only), a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port.

360 N6 Lite Price and Availability

The 360 N6 Lite will sell for ¥999 (~$150) and comes in gold and black. Pre-orders will also begin today on the official 360 Mobiles website and on JD.com.

360 Mobiles also announced a pair of earphones that will retail for ¥149 (~$23). However, if you purchase it with either the N6 or N6 Lite, you get a ¥50 (~$8) discount.