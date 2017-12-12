Nokia TA-1077, TA-1062 Gets 3C Certified in China

The rumor mill has recently revealed that HMD Global is working on second generation Nokia 6 smartphone. However, it seems that the company is also prepping up on launching some other Nokia branded phones as Nokia TA-1077 and TA-1062 smartphones have received 3C certification in China.

The 3C certification of Nokia TA-1077 and TA-1062 indicates that these devices may launch soon in China. However, there is no information available on the specifications of these 4G LTE enabled devices. These could be could new feature phones or some variants of the already available Nokia phones.

Recent reports have revealed that the TA-1005, TA-1009 and TA-1042 variants belong to the Nokia 9. Apart from the alleged Nokia 6 (2018), it is also speculated that HMD Global is working on a 4G version of Nokia 3310 for China.

Read More: Nokia 9 Renders Appear As Protective Case Gets Listed On Amazon UK

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 platform was used by HMD Global to unveil Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. Hence, it is speculated that the successor of these phones may be made official at MWC 2018 in February.

(source|via 1,2)