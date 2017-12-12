Honor 9 Lite Images Appear through TENAA Listing

Huawei has confirmed that it will be unveiling a new device on Dec. 13. Fresh information suggests that the company may unveil the alleged Honor 9 Lite phone on Tuesday. The Honor 9 was launched in June this year with premium design and Kirin 960 chipset. The rumored Honor 9 Lite is expected to arrive with mid-range specs and full screen design. It has been found that the LLD-AL10, LLD-AL00 and LLD-TL10 mode numbers that were approved by TENAA in the previous month may belong to the upcoming Honor 9 Lite.

The TENAA listings of the aforementioned phones do not contain reveal their specs. However, it can be understood that the LLD-TL10 model is a China Mobile variant for the home country. These models can be seen sporting colors like black, gray and blue. Like the Honor 9, the Lite model seems to be sporting glass rear.

Since the alleged Honor 9 Lite is expected to arrive with 18:9 display, the fingerprint scanner can be seen sitting on the backside of the phone. The rear panel also features a dual camera setup. It is rumored to include a 13-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel senor. As far as the screen size is concerned, it is likely to house a 5.65-inch display that may carry support for Full HD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixel

The Kirin 659 SoC may power the 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants model of the alleged Honor 9 Lite. These two models are speculated to respectively feature 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM. The handset is expected to be fueled by 3,000mAh battery. The 32 GB storage + 3 GB RAM edition is likely to cost 1,299 Yuan (~$196) and the higher model featuring 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM may cost 1,599 Yuan (~241). Apart from the Honor 9 Lite, Huawei Enjoy 7S is also expected to get unveiled before the end of 2017.

