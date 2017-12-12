Honor 9 Lite Possible Details Outed: Full-Screen Design, Kirin 659, Dual Cameras & More

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei recently revealed that it would hold a launch event on December 13 in China but failed to disclose the model that would be launched on that day. That model is believed to be the Honor 9 Lite, a trimmed down version of the Honor 9. The Honor 9 Lite is expected to keep up with the full-screen design which is presently the trend in the industry. Huawei recently joined the full-screen party with the Mate 10 series and of late, the Honor V10, Nova 2S. The tech giant is expected to out the Honor 9 Lite and Enjoy 7s before the end of the year, both having the full-screen design.

Details of the Honor 9 Lite has been sketchy but some of the likely specs of the Honor smartphone have appeared online. The major highlight is that the smartphone will feature a 5.65-inch 18:9 full-screen display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is also said to come with the Honor 9’s design. On the driving seat will be a Hisilicon Kirin 659 chipset backed by 4GB of RAM on one version and 3GB of RAM on a second version. Both versions have 64GB and 32GB of storage respectively.

In addition, the Honor 9 Lite is expected to pack a dual camera setup at the rear consisting of a 13MP and 20MP sensors. The launch invitation suggests the device will have four camera so we may likely see a dual camera setup at the front as well. The device will also have a 3,000mAh battery capacity. As for the likely prices, the 3GB version is said to carry a 1,299 Yuan price tag while the 4GB RAM version will go for 1599 Yuan.

