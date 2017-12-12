Meizu To Launch 6 New Smartphones In The First Half Of 2018, Ditches MediaTek

Meizu hasn’t been able to make its mark in the smartphone market this year. Though the company has not launched many devices this year, looking at the sale of its previously launched devices, there is nothing much to talk about.

However, it seems that all that is about to change. According to the reports, the company is gearing up to launch six new smartphones in the first half of 2018.

Also, there are reports which suggests that the China-based smartphone manufacturer is also ditching MediaTek and five of those upcoming six phones from the company will pack Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon processor while one will come with Samsung‘s Exynos processor.

Meizu will be completing 15 years of existence next year and to celebrate its anniversary, the company is said to release a special edition phone. The smartphone, which is named Meizu 15 Plus, is scheduled for Spring launch.

Recently, the phone’s image leaked online, giving us the first look at the upcoming smartphone, as well as revealing the device’s pricing information.

The leaked image reveals that the phone will feature a full-screen display with tri-bezel-less design, similar to that of Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. Apart from the display, the front panel also embeds a camera sensor on the lower bezel.

While most bezel-less designed smartphones features fingerprint scanner at the back of the device, mainly due to spacing issues, Meizu has decided to keep the fingerprint sensor in its usual position — on the front panel, at the centre of the bottom bezel.

The Meizu 15 Plus will come with dual rear cameras positioned vertically in the middle. Below the camera sensors, there is a flash and laser focus module in a ring design, similar to that of Meizu PRO 6. There is also the Meizu branding below the camera setup and an antenna line at the bottom.

The smartphone is expected to come powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9810 processor. However, no more information related to the phone’s specifications is available at this moment.

The leaked image reveals two pricing for the phone, which indicates that there will be be variants of the device based on memory configuration. The top-end variant, which will be more expensive, will be priced at 3,499 Yuan (approximately $528) while the base models is expected to be available for 2,999 Yuan (approximately $453).