Xiaomi Redmi 5 And Redmi 5 Plus To Go On Sale Today, Price Starts At 799 Yuan

Xiaomi launched its latest smartphones — Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus last week. Today, the phones will go on sale for the first time in China. The phones are the first devices from the China-based smartphone manufacturer to feature a full-screen display.

The first sale will begin today, i.e. December 12 at 10 AM in China. Both the devices will be available through retailers like Xiaomi Mall, Jingdong Mall, Suning Tesco and Lynx.

The smartphone features full metallic design body and will be available in four color options, including Gold, Rose Gold, Blue and Black.

Since the device comes with full-screen display, it lacks capacitive touch buttons. Instead, the company has opted to provide on-screen buttons on Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus.

The Redmi 5 features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, clocked at 1.8GHz and coupled with Adreno 506 graphics.

The device will be available in two variants based on memory configuration — 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage.

The phone features a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 µm pixel size and soft-LED flash. It comes equipped with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF), dark light enhancement technology, facial recognition, HDR, Panorama and Burst mode.

On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper that comes with features like Smart Beauty 5.0, facial recognition, and full HD video recording at 30 fps. The device runs on Android Nougat operating system based MIUI 9.

Connectivity options on the device include hybrid dual SIM slot with support for microSD card, microUSB, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, audio jack and GPS. The phone is fuelled by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

On the other hand, the Redmi 5 Plus flaunts a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor — the same one that powers the Redmi Note 4 and Mi A1.

The phone will be available in two memory configurations — one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage while the other model packs 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The device carries the usual set of connectivity options, similar to its smaller sibling.

The camera specifications of the Redmi 5 Plus model are same as the Redmi 5. This model also comes with MIUI 9 pre-installed, which is based on Android Nougat operating system. The phone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, which according to Xiaomi, provides battery life of around two days on single charge.

Both smartphones features a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device for added security features. The fingerprint scanner is placed just below the camera module.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 with 2GB RAM will be available for 799 Yuan (approximately $120) while the 3GB RAM will cost 899 Yuan (approximately $135). On the other hand, the pricing for 3GB RAM model of Redmi 5 Plus is 999 Yuan (approximately $151) while the 4GB RAM model is priced at 1,299 Yuan (approximately $196).