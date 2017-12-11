Xiaomi Mi A1 Gets Rs. 1,000 Price Cut In India, Now Costs Rs. 13,999

Xiaomi Mi A1, the Android One smartphone that was launched in India a few months ago for a price of Rs. 14,999, has now received a permanent price-cut of Rs. 1,000.

After this price cut, the smartphone is now retailing at a price of Rs. 13,999 in India through Flipkart as well as the company’s own online store. A few days ago, during the ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale of online retailer Flipkart, the Mi A1 was available at a price of Rs. 12,999 only.

The Mi A1 is a rebranded version of Mi 5X that was launched in China. The major difference between both devices is the Mi A1 is an Android One smartphone and thus comes without the company’s own MIUI.

The smartphone features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage version. It also comes with a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity.

There is a dual camera setup at the back of the phone, featuring two camera sensors of 12-megapixel. One of the lenses is a telephoto lens while the other one is a wide-angle lens. It also comes with 2X optical zoom. On the front, the phone packs a 5-megapixel camera with a real-time beautification mode.

While the smartphone runs Android Nougat operating system out-of-the-box, it is slated to get the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update soon. In fact, the company has already started looking for beta testers for the Android Oreo update. Google has also promised updates for Android P version as well.

Read More: Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Full-Screen Phones Officially Unveiled with Starting Price of 799 Yuan

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a 10V smart power amplifier, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, and support for high impedance headphones. The phone is fueled by a 3,080 mAh battery.