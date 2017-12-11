Meizu Pro 7 Series Gets A Massive Price Cut In China, Pricing Starts At 1,999 Yuan

Earlier this year, in July, Meizu had launched its flagship smartphones — Meizu Pro 7 and its bigger sibling, Pro 7 Plus. The smartphones, which were starting at a price of 2,880 Yuan and 3,580 Yuan, respectively, have now received a massive price cut of 600 Yuan in China.

Recently, the pricing of the devices was reduced to 2,499 Yuan and 3,299 Yuan. Now, after this latest price cut, the pricing for the Meizu Pro 7 series will start at just 1,999 Yuan. The new pricing will go live on 12th December. It seems that with this price cut, the company is looking to increase the competition in the premium smartphone sector.

To remind you of the specifications, the Meizu Pro 7 features a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display and also packs a secondary Super AMOLED display. There are two models of the Pro 7 — one has 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage and is powered by the Helio P25, while the other has 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage and packs Helio X30 SoC.

On the other hand, the Meizu Pro 7 Plus comes with 5.7-inch Super Super AMOLED display along with a secondary screen. This one is also available in two configurations — 6GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Both versions are powered by the Helio X30 processor.

Both the smartphones come with dual camera configuration at the back and the company has adopted the monochrome + RGB setup for the camera sensors. There are two 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensors with f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies.

The phones are running on Flyme OS 6, which is based on Android Nougat operating system. The Pro 7 is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery with mCharge 3.0 while the Pro7 Plus is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with mCharge 4.0. According to the company, mCharge 4.0 charges the phone at 5V 5A (25W), taking it from 0 percent to 67 percent in just 30 minutes.