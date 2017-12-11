Honor View 10 vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 2: Specs Comparison

Honor View 10 by Huawei and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 definitely are high-end phones, but they are a lot cheaper than the best flagships in the market like the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. They are among the cheapest flagships in the market, so they are among the best choices i.e. if you are an advanced user but have a low budget. But obviously, seeing that they have affordable prices, they are not at the same level of some of the costlier flagships: there are some compromises in some areas. In this comparison, we will inform you about them to make you understand which one fits your needs.

Honor View 10 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157 x 75 x 7 mm, 172 g 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm, 185 g DISPLAY 5.99 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 18:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD 5.99 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR HiSilicon Kirin 970, octa-core 2.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, octa-core 2.45 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB, micro SD slot 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 6 GB RAM, 256 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SOFTWARE Android 8.0 Oreo, EMUI 8.0 Android 7.1 Nougat, MIUI 9 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/1.8

13 MP f/2.0 front camera 12 MP, f/2.0, OIS

5 MP, f/2.0 BATTERY 3750 mAh, fast charging 4.5A / 5A 3400 mAh, fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0) 9V / 2A ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM Dual SIM

The main advantage of these devices is surely the hardware side, as both of them have got two of the best SoCs in the market and 4/6GB of RAM. So, they are both excellent phones if you are searching for performance, and you won’t be disappointed in the power department. Honor View 10 also offers artificial intelligence to do large number of tasks in a smarter way, like adjusting photos depending on the light conditions.

The Mi Mix 2 looks a bit more futuristic because of the higher screen to body ratio. But overall, the displays are pretty similar with narrow bezels, pretty good color accuracy, and high detail. The Honor View 10 has a bigger battery and also a camera which we define as more innovative, even if it is not a top camera phone.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a good camera and battery as well, but they are just average. Honor View 10 comes with Android Oreo installed out of the box, while for Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 you would probably have to wait about a year to get the latest Android version. Further, the Honor View 10 has a micro SD slot to expand memory, while the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 does not.

But wait, there is the price which makes a big difference, and here, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is better given that its more affordable. Online, it is actually possible to find the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 at about 450 euros (528 dollars), while Honor View 10 has just been launched with a price tag of 500 euros (about 590 dollars).

If I had to pick one, I would actually choose Honor View 10 because of its better camera department, bigger battery, the micro SD slot and its newer Android version (even though Mi Mix 2 will probably receive more software support on the long-term, thanks to MIUI’s extended support).

PRO and CONS

Honor View 10

PRO

Full Display

Flagship-level hardware

Android Oreo out of the box

Big battery

AI

CONS

Higher price than Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

PRO

Best hardware side

Great aesthetics

Affordable price

High screen-to-body ratio

CONS

No micro SD

Which one would you pick?