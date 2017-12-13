360 N6 Hands On Pictures And Camera Samples

Chinese smartphone manufacturer 360 Mobiles recently launched the 360 N6 smartphone utilizing the 18:9 aspect ratio. The 360 N6 was announced along with the N6 Lite. Both smartphones join the N6 Pro which was launched last week to bring to three the number of smartphones already out under the N6-series.

The 360 N6 has as its major highlight, a full-screen design which is undoubtedly the trend for 2017 smartphones. It packs an all-metal body and the display is a 5.93-inch full-screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels (FHD+) and 18:9 aspect ratio. There is no capacitive button at the front which means it utilises on-screen controls which are as a result of the full-screen design. At the rear, there is a single camera centrally positioned. Just under the camera sits the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. You can check out the features on the hands-on pictures after the post brought to you courtesy PConline.

The rear camera is a single 13MP camera with PDAF and fast autofocus. While at the front, the near-bezel-less model packs an 8MP sensor with AI beauty mode and camera assistant. We have also spotted the camera samples captured from the device’s rear shooter and they are not disappointing.

The N6 camera’s nice outing isn’t due to the camera sensor alone but the device is powered by a capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset and is available in two memory variants, a 4GB RAM + 32GB variant and a 6GB RAM + 64GB RAM variant. It also doesn’t disappoint on the battery aspect, packing a 5000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging (9V/2A). The phone also supports reverse charging. The 360 N6 is a dual-SIM phone and there is a 3.5mm audio jack at the top, and a USB-C port at the bottom. See more photos from below. In addition to the Black variant on display here, there is equally a Gold-coloured variant. The device also comes with a cheap price tag, with the 4GB RAM variant priced at 1399 Yuan (~$210). The higher 6GB RAM variant goes for 1599 Yuan (~$240).

