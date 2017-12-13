50,000 Essential Phone Units Sold Since Launch, Reveals Camera App Download Numbers

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Essential Phone was launched in May 2017 with a price tag of $699. Even though the company had promised that the shipping of the phone would begin at June end, but it could manage to begin the shipments in mid-August. In September, it was reported that only 5,000 units of the Essential Phone were sold in the U.S. Since then the smartphone has been available with a significantly low price of $499 along with a $200 friends and family code that can be used by Essential Phone owners to avail discount on 360-degree camera module or another Essential Phone. Fresh information suggests that according to camera app download numbers from the Google Play Store, the company may have sold 50,000 units of Essential Phone.

The sales number of the Essential Phone calculated on the basis of camera app downloads may not be 100 percent accurate. However, it suggests that Essential Phone has met with increased sales in the past six weeks. Compared to the sales report of September, the company has managed to achieve impressive sales with the recent price cut on the Essential Phone.



Apart from $399 pricing and friends and family code, the Essential Phone and the 360 Camera were available with a bundled pricing of $399 during the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. These offers may have certainly boosted the sales of Essential Phone to achieve a mild success.

The company has previously claimed that it wants to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung in the U.S. The bezel-less Essential Phone may not be a major rival for the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but the company seems to be determined to rival the top tier smartphone brands. In the previous month, the company had confirmed that it has already started working on Essential Phone PH-2. It had also said that it is working on improving display/glass durability on the PH-2 phone.

