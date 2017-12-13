360 N6 Lite Hands-On Photos Reveal A Solid $150 Smartphone

Yesterday, on December 12th, 360 Mobiles launched two new smartphones — 360 N6 and its “lighter” variant, dubbed as 360 N6 Lite. However, the specifications of both the smartphones are nearly similar.

The launch of these two new smartphones — 306 N6 and 360 N6 Lite now completes the trio. Earlier, the company launched the 360 N6 Pro.

The smartphone comes with a metal body but lacks the NCVM coating of the Pro version which gives it a mirror-like finish. At the top and bottom, there are antenna lines.

One of the major difference between the standard 360 N6 and the 360 N6 Lite model is the display. While the standard model comes with a full-screen display, the Lite model packs a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio display.

The phone features a 5.93-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. On top of the display, there is a 2.5D curved glass, which makes holding and using the phone feels smooth and comfortable.

Internally, the 360 N6 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, with four 2.2GHz A53 cores and four 1.8GHz A53 cores. It is coupled with Adreno 508 graphics chip, which is said to be 30% faster than the previous generation chip. It packs 4GB LPDDR4X RAM along with 32GB of internal storage and support for storage expansion up to 128GB using a microSD card.

On the top part of the phone’s front side, above the display, there is a front-facing camera and a handset speaker. On the bottom chin, there are three capacitive touch buttons — Recent Apps, Home, and Back. The home button has a red backlight, ensuring easy operations during the night time.

The back of the phone consist of three main components — camera module, fingerprint scanner, and the company’s branding. The camera module sits at the top-left corner inside a golden rim. The camera sensor is accompanied by an LED flash.

At the top-center, there is a fingerprint sensor for added security features. The inside edges of the fingerprint scanner have been painted with golden colors — to give premium look on a black-colored surface. At the bottom, the company has placed its branding, which just reads “360”.

The power button and the volume rockers are placed on the right side of the phone. The buttons seem to have a glossy look, with the power button having a cross-grain texturing, to make it easily recognizable. The phone packs a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB port at the bottom.

Coming to the software, the phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system based 360 OS 3.0. While the standard 360 N6 and this Lite model runs the same software, gesture-based operating is now available in N6 Lite.

The company has tied-up with Xunfei Voice in order to provide voice assistant for performing various system and applications related tasks. Further, it also comes equipped with “game accelerator” which is a gaming mode that optimises gaming performance and enables do-not-disturb mode for games.

The camera module at the back packs a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash and an auto HDR mode. While the camera performance of N6 Lite seems good during daytime, the low-light camera performance is not as good. If you are into low-light photography, 360 N6 is naturally a better choice. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The front-facing camera also comes with a new upgraded beauty mode ensuring better selfies.

Read More: 360 N6 Pro Official: Ticks All The Boxes To Be Crowned Mid-Range King

The 360 N6 Lite is powered by a 4,020mAh battery, which should be sufficient for more than a day of usage. The device comes with a 5V/2A charger rather than the 5V/3A charger like the N6 and doesn’t support the Quick Charge technology.

The smartphone is priced at 999 Yuan (approx. $150) and comes Gold and Black. Pre-orders for the purchase of the phone have already gone live on the official 360 Mobiles website and on JD.com.

(source)