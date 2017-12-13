LG V30+ Goes Official in India with Rs. 44,990 Pricing, Pre-orders to Begin on December 14

The LG V30+ is the latest premium flagship smartphone that the South Korean company has unveiled in India today to take on the likes of the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 duo, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and OnePlus 5T. LG will be not selling the LG V30 phone that features 64 GB of storage in India. Hence, the LG V30+ that has been launched in the country features a larger internal storage of 128 GB.

According to LG, the LG V30+ that has a thickness of 7.3mm and weight of 158 grams is the lightest 6-inch smartphone available in the market. The LG V10 and V20 smartphones that were respectively launched in 2015 and 2016 featured a secondary ticker screen. Since LG has switched to OLED panel on LG V30+ instead of LCD panel, the smartphone does not feature a secondary ticker screen. The purpose of the secondary screen is fulfilled by a new floating bar that gives access to frequently used apps, contacts, camera and notifications.

LG V30+ Specifications and Features

The 6-inch OLED display of the LG V30+ offers an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. The display of the phone also supports HDR10 and Always-on Display feature and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The Snapdragon 835 chipset that powers the LG phablet is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. It includes a 3,300mAh battery that carries support for wireless charging. The hybrid dual SIM slot supports up to 2 TB microSD card. The back panel of the phone features a fingerprint reader.

The LG V30+ is equipped with 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The audio performance on the LG V30+ is optimized by Bang & Olufsen Play. The LG phablet comes bundled with B&O Play earphones. It also features MQA audio codec for high-resolution audio streaming. It is running on Android 7.0 Nougat that is customized with LG’s UX 6.0 proprietary software.

For photography, it is equipped with a dual camera system that includes a f/1.6 aperture 16-megapixel lens and a wide-angle 13-megapixel lens. The dual rear cameras are equipped with features like laser autofocus, OIS, dual-LED flash and Gorilla Glass 4 protection. For snapping selfies, it is fitted with a f/2.2 aperture 90-degree wide-angle lens of 5-megapixel. When it comes to durability, the LG V30+ does not disappoint as it features a MIL-STD-810 rated and IP68 certified water and dust resistant chassis.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S9, LG G7 Launching in January?

LG V30+ Pricing and Availability

The LG V30+ is priced at Rs. 44,990 in India and its pre-orders are set to begin on Dec. 14. Its sales will begin on Dec. 19 exclusively on Amazon India. It will be available in color choices like Aurora Black and Cloud Silver. The South Korean company is expected to release the color variants of the LG V30+ at a later date.

LG is providing a one-time screen replacement worth Rs. 12,000 for free to the buyers of LG V30+. It is giving away a wireless charger that is priced around Rs. 3,000 and also it is offering Rs. 6,400 worth in-app purchases for the Beat Fever app. These two offers will be available until Dec. 19.