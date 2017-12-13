Lenovo K320t Full Specifications Appear on TENAA

The Lenovo K320t seems to be an upcoming smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer. Its entire specifications have appeared on China’s TENAA certification body.

The TENAA listing of the Lenovo K320t has revealed that it measures 155.2 x 73.5 x 8.5mm and its weight is 153.8 grams. It would be coming in color choices such as Black and Silver. It could be company’s first full screen phone as it features a 5.7-inch screen that will be supporting an HD+ resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

The exact name of the chipset that will be driving the Lenovo K320t is not known. However, what is known is that the handset will be powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and it would be coming in two variants. The 16 GB storage model may feature 2 GB of RAM whereas the 32 GB inbuilt storage model is likely to include 3 GB of RAM. Both the models will be equipped with an external storage slot.

It will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. A 3,000mAh battery will be present under the hood of the Lenovo K320t. It has a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. The images of the phone suggest that dual rear cameras. However, its main camera information on the TENAA listing seems to be incorrect.

The Lenovo K320t could be the model number of the phone and it may arrive in the market with a different moniker. As of this writing, there is no information on launch date. The specifications of the phone suggest that it will be budget-friendly phone.

