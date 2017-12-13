Meizu M6S Launch Reportedly Postponed to January Due to Camera Debugging Issue

Most of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers have launched smartphones with full screen design this year. Meizu too was expected to launch its first full screen phone, the rumored Meizu M6S before the end of this year. However, fresh information claims that it will be postponing its launch until January as it has encountered some issue with its camera.

Meizu is reportedly facing debugging issue with the camera of Meizu M6S. Previous leaks of the phone have already that revealed it will be coming with an elongated display that will be supporting an aspect ratio of 18:9. It may feature an HD+ resolution supporting display of 5.7 inches.

The Meizu M6S will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It is rumored to be powered by 14nm Exynos 7872 chipset that will be coupled with 3 GB of RAM. It is expected to house a 13-megapixel rear snapper and a selfie camera of 5-megapixel. The M6S would be running on Android Nougat OS and its leaked shots have also shown that it features a round-shaped on-screen button that seems to be available on all the screens of the phone. This on-screen button is rumored to carry the capabilities of mBack.

Latest information has also revealed that the price of the Meizu M6S would be priced around 2,000 Yuan like the recently unveiled Smartisan Nuts Pro 2. However, this information contradicts earlier reports that had claimed that it would be costing around 1,000 Yuan (~$151). Considering the rumors that the Meizu M6S would be arriving as a competitor for Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus, the 2,000 Yuan (~$302) pricing does not seem suitable for it.

In related news, Meizu is also rumored to be working on another full screen smartphone that will be powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset. It is also expected to arrive with round-shaped on-screen button and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

