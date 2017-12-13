Gionee F205L With 5.45-Inch Display And Android Nougat Appears On TENAA

It seems that after launching eight bezel-less smartphones last month, Gionee is now gearing up to launch a new entry-level smartphone. The China-based smartphone manufacturer’s upcoming smartphone, carrying model number F205L, has recently passed through TENAA certification.

The TENAA certification listing also reveals information related to the phone’s design as well as specifications. The phone will come with a 5.45-inch display with a screen resolution of 1440 × 720 pixels.

It will be powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core chipset but it is not known which chipset version will be used. The processor is coupled with 2GB of RAM and a 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded through a microSD card.

On the software front, the device will run the Android 7.1 Nougat operating system based company’s own Amigo OS. As for the imaging capabilities, the phone features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a front-facing 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the phone includes a dual-SIM card slot, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio port. The phone measures 148.4 × 70.7 × 7.95mm in terms of dimensions and packs a relatively smaller 2,670mAh battery.

Specifications-wise, this Gionee F205L is almost similar to the recently launched Gionee F205, which is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor.

The device will come in three colour options — Liushajin, Ice Sea Blue, and Glass Red. However, it is not known when the company is planning to launch this smartphone. However, since the phone has already passed the TENAA certification, we expect Gionee to soon launch the device.