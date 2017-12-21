You Can Now Buy The Vernee Mix 2 4G Phablet On GearBest For Just $159.99

The official Vernee store on Gearbest is currently offering a considerable discount on the Mix 2 4G Phablet. The promo is slated to end soon and only 264 pieces of the device’s Black model and 284 pieces of its Blue model were left at the time of writing.

There’s a 22% discount on the Blue model and this promo ends in 6 days. You can also avail a 20% discount on the Black model of the Mix 2 4G Phablet before the promo ends in 5 days. Both models bear a flash sale price of just $159.99 on Gearbest.

Vernee Mix 2 4G Phablet sports a massive 6-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixel. On the photography front, the device sports 13.0MP + 5.0MP rear-mounted cameras and an 8MP front shooter for selfie addicts.



Vernee Mix 2 4G Phablet runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Moreover, the Mix 2 4G Phablet has FDD-LTE 800/900/1800/2100/2600MHz LTE frequency bands. You can head to this link and avail the promo before it ends in a few days.