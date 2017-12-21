Gionee A1 Plus and A1 Lite Gets Price Cut In India, Price Starts From Rs. 13,999

Earlier this year, Gionee launched three smartphone under its A1 series in the Indian market — Gionee A1, A1 Plus and A1 Lite. The Gionee A1 Plus and A1 Lite were launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. Now, the China-based company has announced permanent price cut on both these smartphones.

The Gionee A1 Plus has received a price cut of Rs. 3,000 while the pricing for Gionee A1 Lite has been slashed by Rs. 1,000. After this price cut, the Gionee A1 Lite now costs Rs. 13,999 while the Gionee A1 Plus is available for purchase at Rs. 23,999.

Along with the price-cut, the company has also announced a few bundled offers from Airtel, Paytm and Reliance Jio. Airtel customers will get additional 10GB data per month for six months. Reliance Jio users will receive up to 60GB additional data on recharge of Rs. 309 for a period of six months. On purchasing the smartphones, users will also get two cashback vouchers worth Rs. 250 on a minimum purchase of Rs. 350 through Paytm Mall.

To remind you of the phone’s specifications, the Gionee A1 Plus comes with a 6-inch Full HD display with screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P25 chipset.

The phone packs 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded with microSD card. It comes with a large 20-megapixel Selfie camera on the front along with a dual camera setup at the back, consisting 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The phone is fuelled by a 4,550mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Gionee A1 Lite features a 5.3-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6753 chipset, which is paired with 3GB of RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage, with support for expanding storage using a microSD card.

Read More: Gionee S11& S11S Official: Packs Full View Displays, 3D Glass Design And Four Cameras

Coming to the camera department, the phone comes with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera with soft flash. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera which is placed above the fingerprint sensor. The battery capacity is 4,000mAh which the company says can provide standby time of 295 hours.