Nokia 9 to Arrive with Dual Selfie Cameras

The FCC listing of the Nokia 9 had revealed that it would be coming with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. However, a leaked render that had surfaced yesterday revealed that the phone features dual selfie cameras. Investigating on the configuration of the frontal camera on its manufacturer’s website has revealed that the Nokia 9 will be indeed arriving with dual front-facing cameras.

According to the FCC documentation of the Nokia 9, it will be featuring a Chicony CKACE16 module for the frontal camera. By checking the specifications of the camera module on the manufacturer site, it can be confirmed that it is a dual camera system. However, the specs page of the camera module carries an image of single sensor. The webpage seems to feature a wrong image for the dual camera sensor.

The Chicony CKACE16 is an autofocus enabled dual camera setup that features an f/2.0 aperture 5-megapixel sensor that carries support for full HD video recording. It also includes another 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Read More: Nokia 6 (2018) Spotted on TENAA, Images Show 18:9 Display

The leaked render of the Nokia 9 that can be seen above shows the dual selfie camera sitting on its top bezel. The render shows that the smartphone features slim bezels around the display and it lack a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. This suggests that the fingerprint reader could be placed on the back panel of the Nokia 9.

The FCC filing of the smartphone has revealed that it would be featuring a 5.5-inch OLED display that may support 18:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 835 chipset is present under the hood of the phone. It includes UFS 2.1 storage of 128 GB and it will also include a microSD card slot. It will be equipped with 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual rear-facing cameras. A 3,250mAh battery equipped with fast charging feature will be powering the Nokia 9. The Geekbench listing of the phone has revealed that it be featuring 6 GB of RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo OS.

The Nokia 9 is speculated to get official on January 19 along with the second-generation edition of the Nokia 8.

(source|via)