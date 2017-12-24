TomTop Discounts Zhiyun Crane V2 and FeiyuTech WG2 Gimbals

Online store TomTop is offering up to $60 in discounts on the Zhiyun Crane V2 and FeiyuTech WG2 Gimbals.

The Zhiyun Crane V2 stabilizer is a 3-axis handheld gimbal that is compatible with mirrorless cameras like the Sony a7, Panasonic Lumix, Nikon J, and Canon M series.

It is actually priced at $549 but if you use the code ZHCRV2, TomTop will knock off $60 from the price bringing it down to $489.

The FeiyuTech WG2 on the other hand is for action cameras such as the Go Pro Hero5/Hero4, Xiaoyi Yi 4K and Xiaomi Mijia Mini 4K action camera.

The gimbal which is great for time-lapse videos costs $269 comes but down to $224 when you use the code FYTWG2 at checkout.

TomTop says both the Zhiyun Crane V2 and FeiyuTech WG2 gimbals will be shipped for free from their warehouse in the US. So hurry up and grab these deals if you plan to step up your photography game come 2018.