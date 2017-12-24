OnePlus 5 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Rolling Out Already, Will Get Face Unlock (Later) Says Carl Pei

The OnePlus 5T is not only one of the best phones in the market but it also has one of the fastest if not the fastest “Face Unlock” feature on a phone. Today, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed that the feature will make its way to the OnePlus 5.

In a tweet posted earlier today, Carl Pei announced that the feature will be available on the OnePlus 5 due to popular demand.

Due to popular demand, Face Unlock is coming for the OnePlus 5. Thanks for the feedback, and merry Christmas! 🎅🎄🎁 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 24, 2017

Owners of the OnePlus 5 will be glad as the arrival of Face Unlock means one less difference between it and the OnePlus 5T.

Just a few hours after the announcement and OnePlus has again surprised owners of the OnePlus 5 by rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo/OxygenOS 5.0 update.

The update not only brings Android Oreo and all the cool features of OxygenOS 5.0 such as parallel apps, it also comes with December’s security patch.

The update will roll out gradually over the next couple of days. However, some users who have updated said using a VPN and selecting Canada will allow you receive the update immediately.

Below is the change log for the update:

Launcher

Optimizations for Shelf

Now you can upload your photo through Shot on OnePlus

Camera & Gallery

New Camera UI design

Optimizations for photo quality

Added beauty effect for Portrait Mode

Added “Places” tab for viewing photos on a map

Apps

Added history feature in Calculator

Added alarm calendar function in clock

System

Added Parallel Apps feature

New design for Quick Settings

New design for Lift up display

Added “Adaptive model” screen calibration

Updated Android security patch to December

Since the change log doesn’t mention Face Unlock, it means the feature will be added later in a future update.

Let us know in the comment box below if you have received the update and what the experience is like.

