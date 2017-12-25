Nokia Reportedly Shipped Around 16 Million Phones in Q3 2017, Most Of Them Feature Phones

It’s already a year since HMD Global Oy kickstarted its lofty bid to revive the moribund Nokia brand. One year after, HMD Global seems to have succeeded in its mission as the brand has recorded accelerated growth, with Nokia’s towering sentimental value standing as its biggest catalyst.

Counterpoint research has now revealed that Nokia shipped close to 16 million smartphones in the third quarter of 2017. Out of that record figure for a new entrant to the phone business, 2.8 million Nokia Android smartphones were sold while the company’s feature phones marshalled by the new Nokia 3310 took the lion share with a total of 13.5 million shipments.

This figure puts Nokia in the third position of the top feature phones vendor while it sits far behind at number 16 on the smartphone vendor list. Nokia’s smartphones have enjoyed a favourable receivership since the launch of the Nokia 6 mid-range smartphone earlier this year. According to Counterpoint Research, the release of a number of mid-range and flagship models and the brand’s past antecedence contributed to the gain in market share. Nokia has launched a number of smartphones this year, including the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 7 and its first flagship phone- Nokia 8. An earlier data had shown that Nokia shipped just 1.5 million smartphones in the first half of 2017. So, 2.8 million shipments in Q3 alone is pretty impressive and shows the brand is getting more acceptance. The company is expected to consolidate on its successes for this year next year and already, HMD is getting set to open the year with the flagship Nokia 9 which has been a regular on leaks and rumours.

