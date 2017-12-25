Huawei Announces Refreshed MateBook D (2018) With Upgraded CPU, Graphics

Earlier this year, Huawei launched a trio of laptops — MateBook D, MateBook E, and MateBook X. The company has now announced a new refreshed edition of MateBook D, which is dubbed as Huawei MateBook D (2018). While the design of this new laptop remains same as its predecessor, it comes with upgraded CPU and graphics card.

This newly refreshed Huawei MateBook D (2018) features a metal unibody design and has a thickness of just 16.9mm. It comes with a 15.6-inch display with 83 percent screen-to-body ratio, just like the earlier model. The display carries a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and has 178-degree viewing angle, 45 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and a brightness 350 nits.

Internally, the laptop is powered by Intel‘s 8th Generation Core i5-8250U processor and comes with 8GB of RAM. The base model with Core i5 processor comes offers two options — one with 256GB SSD storage while another with 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD. The higher-end model is powered by Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD storage.

Coming to the graphics processor, it packs Nvidia MX150 while the previous model packs Nvidia 940MX. The MateBook D (2018) packs a 43.3Wh battery which according to the company lasts up to 10 hours and provides video playback time of around 8.5 hours. It comes equipped with Dolby’s panoramic speaker system along with two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. The laptop uses a dual-antenna design for Wi-Fi, expanding the network coverage as well as signal range.

Along with the laptop, the company is including a lightweight power charging adapter which weighs only 175 grams. As of the pricing, the Core i5 model with 256GB SSD is priced at CNY 5,188 (approximately $791) while the Core i5 with 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD costs CNY 5,488 (approximately $837). The high-end model which packs Core i7 processor is priced at CNY 6,688, which roughly converts to $1020.

All three models, which comes pre-installed with Microsoft‘s Windows 10 operating system, are now available for purchase in China. However, there is no information available regarding its global availability.