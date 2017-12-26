blackview promotion

Giveaway – Win A Oukitel K6 Full Display Phone

oukitel k6

Gizmochina along with Oukitel official is conducting a Oukitel K6 full display smartphone as giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing phone.

How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps via Gleam widget:

  1. Visit Oukitel K6 on official site and subscribe, we will only pick the winner from who has subscribed;
  2. Share this article to your Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or other social media;
  3. Leave comments under here, please tell us what feature do you like on Oukitel K6.

Terms & Conditions:

1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.
2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.
3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.
4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
5. The prize will be shipped in a week when the giveaway end.

Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway.

Once again, good luck.

  • ΓΕΩΡΓΙΟΣ ΠΟΛΥΧΡΟΝΑΚΗΣ

    EXCELLENT YOUR GIFT

  • I’m digging the big screen and the 6 gig of ram.

  • Sadik Brika

    Excellent device, hope i win.

  • Costas S Lamprinos

    the big screen

  • Quang Lieu Minh

    Looks interesting

  • Alen Kalac

    nice phone, happy holidays

  • Rene Gatdula

    The glossy dual curved design..this is so attractive, this is how a smartphone should look like..

  • Michael M Concha

    Hoping to win hope this year my first ever win

  • Timotej Kusy

    Full Screen and dual camera

  • Vishal Giri

    I liked the giant battery on this phone, it’s insane!!

  • Vladimir Smirnov

    Gonna be good bonus gift for my wife

  • Qboss

    Big 6″ 18:9 FHD+ display is cool.

  • FNF_STAND_UP

    I love the 6300mAh battery. no need to carry around any power bank. this beast will last you all day long

  • Luca Luca

    Awesome features and gotta love that battery !

  • Mery Saiz Lopez

    full display and nfc

  • Nuria Macías García

    I like I love the 6300mAh battery

  • Victor Mazo Zunzunegui

    I like its 6300mAh battery.

  • Игорь Малышев

    Aweaome smartphone ! Thanks for chance

  • Dirk Gingter

    I like the 6300mAh Battery most, for loooooooong power!

  • Karla Silva

    I love the 6300mAh battery

  • POINTLESS GUY

    The feature that I only like is the 6300mAh battery.

  • FADDMCMIKIE

    I like that 6300mah battery.

  • rhyme

    battery

  • faisal

    Battery 🔋

  • bluevayero

    Battery!

  • Dexter Cruz

    The battery i love

  • Fonsi Lopez Gallo

    6300mAh battery and display full vision

  • Mac Shah

    Big screen at this price..

  • Marcos Batac

    Camera and Battery

  • Alexandr Taskaev

    Great screen and battery!

  • Marek Błaszczyk

    NFC. It’s unique feature among similar Chinese smartphones.

  • Markos

    Awesome Screen!!

  • Già Diagwn

    The huge battery : 3 days of normal use after only 2.5 h of change !

  • Giuseppe Nobile

    Awesome

  • Eugene Yaschenko

    Awesome screen and huge battery

  • Maan Raai

    Huge Battery and the Camera its just so stunning

  • Hirak Sarkar

    I like the design, and that massive battery with fast charging

  • dimitriskl

    The nfc support. Happy holidays! 🎅🏻🎄

  • Lidia Bibikova

    I like 6300mAh battery!!!

  • Naleq

    18:9 and massive battery

