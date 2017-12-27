ZTE Joins The 18:9 Display Train With The Blade V9

ZTE is one of the few manufacturers that we thought would wait till next year to “release” a full-screen smartphone. However, that won’t be the case as a new phone called the Blade V9 has appeared on the manufacturer’s Spanish website.

ZTE Blade V9 Design

The ZTE Blade V9 has a double sided glass design. The glass on the rear appears to be reflective like HTC’s U series. It will also likely get smudged easily.

The bezels on the front of the phone are smaller to accommodate the bigger screen. That change in design has prompted ZTE to move the fingerprint scanner to the back.

Overall, the V9 is a significant improvement over the V8 with respect to design. Not only does it look better, but it is thinner at 7.5mm even with a significantly larger battery and has nearly the same weight as the V8.

ZTE Blade V9 Specs

The Blade V9 has a 5.7” FHD+ Incell display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 just like the Xiaomi Redmi 5. The phone comes in 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants with 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB of built-in storage respectively.

Irrespective of the variant you settle for, the phone has support for storage expansion via a hybrid dual SIM slot.

ZTE has equipped the Blade V9 with dual rear cameras. One is a 16MP autofocus sensor with an F/1.8 aperture and a 6P lens and the other is a 5MP fixed focus sensor.

Both sensors are positioned in the top left corner of the phone with a LED flash beside them and are slightly raised. Below the camera setup, sits a fingerprint scanner. For selfies, there is a 13MP camera.

The Blade V9 runs Android Oreo out of the box. It has a 3.5mm audio jack at the top and a micro USB port at the bottom to recharge it’s 3200mAh battery. The phone weighs 140g and measures 151.4 x 70.6 x 7.5 mm.

ZTE Blade V9 Price and Availability

The Blade V9 comes in gold and black color variants. There is no info on pricing and availability at the moment as the phone doesn’t seem to have been officially unveiled yet.

We presume it will be officially announced in January, most likely during CES like its predecessor, the Blade V8. We also expect to see its siblings the V9 Pro, V9 Lite, and V9 Mini get announced in the coming months.

(Source, Via)