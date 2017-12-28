Huawei’s Honor View10 To Be Amazon Exclusive In India, Registrations Start Today

Earlier this month, Huawei launched its smartphone named Honor View10, which is a re-branded model of Honor V10 available in China. During the launch event, the company revealed that the phone will go on sale in India from January 8.

Now, the company has revealed that the registrations for the first sale in India will begin from 28th December, i.e. today. It seems that the Huawei’s Honor View10 will be exclusively available through Amazon India, just like the Honor 7X.

In India, the device will be available in two colour options — Navy Blue and Midnight Black. However, the company has not yet revealed the phone’s pricing.

The Honor View10 features a metal body design and comes with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 processor, which has a dedicated NPU and brings a ton of AI features.

The device packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and comes with an option for storage expansion up to 256GB using a microSD card. The phone features dual rear cameras with f/1.8 aperture — one is a 16-megapixel RGB sensor while the other is a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Even though the Honor View10 comes with narrow bezels, there is a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, GPS and USB-C port.

Read More: Honor 7X With 18:9 Display And Dual Cameras Launched In India, Pricing Starts At Rs. 12,999

The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with the company’s own EMUI 8.0 over the top. It also comes with facial recognition feature for authentication. It is fuelled by a 3,750mAh battery which comes with the support for fast charging through Huawei’s 5V/4.5A SuperCharge technology.