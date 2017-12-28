Buy Original Xiaomi Smart Mi Air Purifier International Version For Only $139.99 On GearBest

The international version of Original Xiaomi Smart Mi Air Purifier is currently up for grabs on GearBest at a discounted price of just $149.99. This is a considerable 25% reduction from its original asking price.

Capable of purifying your home in just a few minutes, Original Xiaomi Smart Mi Air Purifier is ideal for daily use. It features multiple modes including a standard mode and super mode.



The standard mode offers purification capacity up to 330 cubic meters per hour covering purification area between 23.1 – 39.6 square meters. The super mode, on the other hand, boasts purification capacity up to 380 cubic meters per hour. This mode can cover up to 27.2 – 46.6 square meters area.

Aside from that, there are other modes such as high-speed mode, timing mode, sleeping mode, and an automatic mode to name a few. The device can remove the second-hand smoke, dust and it can also adsorb formaldehyde, a colorless, combustible, strong-smelling chemical which can cause adverse effects such as watery eyes, skin irritation, burning sensations in the eyes, throat, and nose.

If you want to get your hands on this smartphone-control smoke dust peculiar smell cleaner from Xiaomi, you must bear in mind that the promo is slated to end in 6 days. On top of that, there were only 106 pieces left at the time of writing.

