360 N6 Smartphone To Soon Get Blue Colour Variant

Last month, 360 Mobiles launched two mobiles — 360 N6, which sits somewhere in between 360 N6 Lite and 360 N6 Pro. When launched, it was available in two colour options — Black and Gold.

However, the company is now gearing up to soon offer another colour option — Blue. This was confirmed by Kai-Xin Lee, President of 360 Mobiles, in response to a user’s question on the microblogging platform.

The user inquired if there will be a blue coloured model of the 360 N6 phone and Kai-Xin Lee said that they started working on the same after tackling some difficulties. While he didn’t provide any timeline for the launch of the blue colour variant, he said that it will be launched soon.

The 360N6 comes with a metal-clad body. The phone features a 5.93-inch Full-Screen Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. According to the company, even with the bigger screen, the phone feels like a 5.5-inch phone due to the smaller bezels.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor. It is available in two models based on memory and storage configuration — one with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage while the other one with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

The devices come with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and dual LED flash. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, an AI beauty mode and a camera assistant.

It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with a layer of company’s own skin on top. The phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is rated to provide up to 3 days of battery life on single charge. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging (9V/2A) technology as well as reverse charging.