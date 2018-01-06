GFXBench Reveals TCL 5099 Will Have 5” FHD+ Screen

TCL-owned Alcatel has a bunch of smartphones lined up for this year. Some of them like the Alcatel 5 and Alcatel 3C have been in the news recently. Today, another one benchmarked as the TCL 5099 but said to be the Alcatel A3A XL has appeared on GFXBench revealing a large part of its specification details.

The TCL 5099 is listed as sporting a 5” display with a 2160 x 1080 resolution that translates into an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6735 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz with a Mali-T720 as the GPU.

There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, though only 10GB or 11GB will be available for use. Be rest assured that a microSD card slot will be available for storage expansion.

For optics, the phone has a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera. It runs Android Oreo and even has NFC.

There are reports that this is the Alcatel A3A XL, a successor to last year’s A3 XL. There is a likelihood this is incorrect since it has a 5” display which is significantly smaller than the A3 XL’s 6” screen. Plus it makes no sense to give a phone with a 5” screen a “XL” suffix.

Left to us, we believe this is the Alcatel A3A which will succeed last year’s A3 model. The Alcatel A3 launched with a 5” display, so it makes more sense that the A3A will retain the small screen size albeit with a higher resolution and new aspect ratio. There is also a chance that GFXBench is wrong with the display size and this is indeed the Alcatel A3A XL.

A few weeks ago, an Alcatel phone with model number 5099D was seen at the FCC and also on the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth certification sites.

Wi-Fi Alliance does confirm that the 5099D is indeed the Alcatel A3A XL. The Bluetooth certification site also lists several other models differing only in the alphabet ending the model number. However all five models are said to have 6” displays with Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, 2G, 3G, and LTE.

Alcatel is expected to launch the A3A XL at CES next week but it may not go on sale until much later. The A3 XL was unveiled in January 2017 but didn’t hit market shelves until July.

