Sony Rumored To Unveil Xperia XZ1 Premium, XZ1 Plus And XZ1s At MWC 2018

While Sony is expected to launch its new devices later this month at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, it seems that the company will not launch its premium devices there. It appears that the company could launch its mid-range and entry-level phones at CES — Xperia XA2, XZ2 Ultra and L2.

However, the latest report suggests that the company will launch its premium phones, which includes Xperia XZ1 Premium, XZ1 Plus and XZ1S, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 that will happen next month in Barcelona.

According to the leaked information, the Xperia XZ1 Premium is the most premium model of the trio. It is said to feature a 5.46-inch HDR LCD display screen with 2160 x 3840 pixels screen resolution, similar to its predecessor. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

There will be 12-megapixel dual camera lenses while on the front, it will have a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. We are expecting the fingerprint scanner to be placed on the back panel, similar to what we saw of Sony’s upcoming budget XA2 series.

It is said that the Xperia XZ1 Plus and Xperia XZ1s will also feature rear fingerprint scanners along with the dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back and a 13-megapixel camera on the front. However, the XZ1s will have a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and is said to be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor.

On the other hand, the XZ1 Plus is expected to flaunt a 5.5-inch Full HD display and will be powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Both phones, Xperia XZ1 Plus and XZ1s, are expected to come with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space.

Read More: Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2 Concept Renders: Shows Off Dual Rear Cameras & Full-Screen Display

We are expecting all three phones to come pre-installed with Android Oreo operating system, running company’s custom skin on top. Interestingly, there is no mention of Xperia XZ2 series, which is reportedly coming with a full-screen display and ultra-thin bezels.

(Source)