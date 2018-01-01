Sony Xperia XZ Premium 2 Concept Renders: Shows Off Dual Rear Cameras & Full-Screen Display

Sony is set to change the design of its phones this year. There is no confirmation yet if it will cut across all models, but we at least expect the flagships to be among. One of them is the Xperia XZ Premium 2 whose renders have surfaced online.

The Xperia XZ Premium was one of the first Snapdragon 835 phones announced last year though it didn’t go on sale until much later due to availability of the Snapdragon 835 chip. Its successor is the Xperia XZ Premium 2 and it has an entirely different look in these renders made by Concept Creator.

First, the bezels have been greatly reduced to make way for the tall display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Even with the smaller bezels, the phone still sports dual front facing speakers. Although, instead of the slits we are familiar with, they are circular holes cut into the bezels.

On the rear, the phone does look like its covered in metal, but judging from the design of its predecessor, it is most likely glass. Notwithstanding, there is a big change on the rear and that is the dual rear cameras arranged in a vertical position.

And just like the XZ Premium, the Premium 2 has a USB-C port at the bottom and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top.

The Xperia XZ Premium 2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and may be announced at MWC 2018.

