Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ With Very Narrow Bezels Show Up In New Renders

New S9 renders have surfaced, and they are not the first showing us the design of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, the upcoming flagships from the Korean giant at the first place in the global smartphones market. The new leak confirms what we have seen before: in terms of design, S9 and S9 Plus will be just a slight upgrade over their predecessors S8 and S8+. We can see the standard version of the upcoming flagships, which will also be the cheapest one, on both the front and the back side, while S9 Plus only appears on its front side.

According to the new renders surfaced on Weibo, the design of Samsung Galaxy S9 will be very similar to the Galaxy S8, but the screen-to-body ratio will be even higher. The display will be curved, with almost absent bezels on the sides and very narrow bezels on the upper and lower part. The front panel is exactly the same on both the devices (S9 Plus is just bigger), and we can also notice a 3.5 mm audio jack on the lower border. It is possible to see a volume rocker and a power key on the left side, and an alleged Bixby physical key on the right one.

The rear side of Samsung Galaxy S9 shows a single camera, while S9+ is expected to come with a dual camera setup in a vertical configuration. Under the camera, there is a fingerprint reader, while on the right there is a LED flash and an autofocus laser sensor. Galaxy S9 and S9+ have already been certified in the U.S. by FCC and according to rumors, they will be officially unveiled this week at CES 2018, in Las Vegas. The handsets will be equipped with the Snapdragon 845 SoC for the U.S. version and Samsung Exynos 9810 for the European one. We still do not have info about their prices.

