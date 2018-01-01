OnePlus Switch is An App That Makes Moving To A OnePlus Phone Easy

Just before the end of 2017, OnePlus added a new app to the Play Store – the OnePlus Switch. The app has only one job – to help move your data from your old phone to your new OnePlus phone.

Phone migration apps are not new and a bunch of major manufacturers have one. Apple’s first app on the Play Store is actually Move to iOS, whose function is to help move your data from an Android phone to an iPhone or iPad.

According to the app description, the OnePlus Switch will help you move your contacts, messages, call logs, calendar, photos, videos, audio files, and apps. OnePlus adds that app data isn’t available at the moment but will be added soon. The app which is 8.64MB in size will work on devices running Android 5.0 lollipop and above.

From the screenshots provided, it is pretty easy to move your data. Once you have the app installed, both phones will connect via Wi-Fi and you can select the data you want to move. The duration for the transfer is shown and you also get a fun animation while the process is on.

So if you got a new OnePlus phone during the holidays and you have been wondering how to move your data, head to the Play Store and install the OnePlus Switch.

At the moment, there is no mention of an iOS version of the app, but we presume it should already be in the works.

(Source)