Alleged OnePlus 5T Sandstone Version Might Be Unveiled In January 2018

When the metal unibody design and the glass + metal body were not a trend, companies were much more creative at smartphone designs. According to a new official teaser video that was spotted yesterday, OnePlus 5T might break the metal / glass trend of 2017. The video has been published yesterday by the company’s official channel, and it shows some people’s reaction after touching a product inside a box. From what these people say, we can imagine that they touched the sandstone version of the latest flagship by the Chinese company. In case you do not know, OnePlus One and Two (the first phones launched by the company years ago) were also launched in a sandstone version.

This variant had a back cover made of real sandstone providing a special tactile feedback which might match the descriptions given by the people in the teaser video. That is why we think OnePlus 5T might be coming in a special sandstone variant which, unlike the standard version of the phone, would feature a unique design. Until now, OnePlus 5T has just been released in a Midnight Black version and a Star Wars limited edition. Unlike the Star Wars Edition which has limited availability, the sandstone version may be launched worldwide.

The specs of this special OnePlus 5T version should be exactly the same as the normal one. We will get the same 6-inch borderless display with a Full HD+ resolution and Optic AMOLED technology. Under the hood, there will be an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC by Qualcomm, running at a max frequency of 2.45 GHz. The camera department will consist of a dual setup on the back with resolutions of 16 + 20 MP, there will be a 16 MP front camera and a 3300mAh battery. We do not know whether the alleged sandstone version will be available in both the RAM/storage configurations or just in the most powerful one (8/128 GB).