Sharp Aquos S3 with Model Number FS8032 Bags NCC Certification in Taiwan

Sharp had unveiled the Aquos S2 smartphone in August 2017. It appears that the company will be soon announcing the Aquos S3 as its successor phone as it has been certified by NCC, Taiwan’s certification body.

The original Aquos S2 features 5.5-inch display that offers an aspect ratio of 17:9. It is driven by Snapdragon 630 chipset and 3,020mAh battery. It comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage models.

The above image that has surfaced through NCC certification shows that the Aquos S3 has a model number of FS8032. It also reveals that it is equipped with a vertically dual camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. This handset has also appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site with specs like Snapdragon 630 chipset, 4 GB of RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo. In single-core test, it has scored 880 and in multi-core test, it has scored 4237.

In the previous month, the Sharp FS8015 had received TENAA certification in China. Not only he specs, but also the images of the phone had surfaced on TENAA. The design of the back panel shown above and the rear appearance of the FS8015 are same. This indicates that the FS8015 could be the upcoming Sharp Aquos S3.

According to the TENAA listing, the handset features a 5.99-inch display that produces 18:9 aspect ratio. It features either Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660 chipset. It will be also coming in models like 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It is packed with a 3,100mAh battery. For photography, it features 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual camera setup on its back panel whereas it is equipped with a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel.

There is no confirmation on the launch date of the Sharp Aquos S3. It is speculated that the Japanese firm would be debuting the smartphone later this month.

