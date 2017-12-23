Sharp FS8018 Visits TENAA After Geekbench, Bezel-less Notch Design Likely To Continue

Share +1 Share Shares 0

After visiting Geekbench a few days back, the Sharp FS8018 model has just surfaced on TENAA. So now we have an official look at the phone’s design, which reminds a lot of the Aquos S2 that was launched in China back in August. Like the S2, the phone has the front camera at the center and a fingerprint sensor equipped oblong home button below the display. While we can’t see the bezels around the display, it’s likely that Sharp continues the design of the recently launched Aquos family into the new model.

So, what’s the big difference between the Aquos S2 and this FS8018 model?

The Sharp FS8018 comes with a single camera at the back, instead of dual cameras. The primary camera is of 16MP while on the front, you get a 20MP selfie shooter. Inside, there’s a 2.2GHz processor, which is likely going to be the Snapdragon 630. If you remember, the Sharp Aquos S2 was the first smartphone to feature the SD630 chipset (on the cheaper variant), so it’s likely the same 2.2GHz processor is carried forward into the new model. Further, there are two RAM variants: 4GB and 6GB with 64GB and 128GB of storage options.

The screen continues the odd resolution found on the Aquos S2 — 5.5-inch 2040 x 1080p. It’s a pretty lightweight phone as well, weighing 140 grams (again same as the S2) and measuring 142.7 x 73 x 7.8mm.

Given the single camera setup on the FS8018, it’s possible that this is a cheaper model in the Aquos family. Still 6GB + 128GB and 4GB + 64GB options place it in the upper mid-range segment. The battery is kind of disappointing, measuring just 2930mAh in capacity.

