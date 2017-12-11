Sharp FS8018 With Snapdragon 630 And 6GB RAM Appears On Geekbench

Sharp’s upcoming premium mid-range smartphone, carrying model number Sharp FS8018, has been spotted on benchmarking portal GeekBench. Recently, two other smartphones from the company were spotted online — Sharp FS8010 and FS8016, which features bezel-less display.

The benchmark score listing of the Sharp FS8018 has also revealed the phone’s specifications. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, clocked at 22GHz, along with 6GB RAM. The Snapdragon 630 is the same processor that is powering the Moto X4 and Nokia 7.

As of the software, the phone is said to be running Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. Considering that the phone will be launched in the year 2018, the usage of Android Nougat instead of Android 8.0 Oreo is disappointing.

In the benchmark results, the device has amassed the scores of 961 and 5215 in the single core and multi-core tests respectively. For the display, we are assuming that the device will have the company’s own display panel. No further information was revealed related to the smartphone.

However, from the known specifications, it seems that the device is looking to bridge the gap between mid-range smartphones and flagship smartphones, and could be priced around $450-500.

A few months ago, the Sharp FS8008, which has a similar appearance like the Aquos S2, was certified by China’s TENAA regulatory body. The specifications of the device suggested that it will be quite similar to the Aquos S2. Prior to that, images of another Sharp smartphone were leaked, revealing a complete bezel-less design. However, it is now known if the images are just concept or not.

Recently, President and CEO of Sharp, Jeng-Wu Tai, confirmed that the company’s first batch of smartphones for the European market would appear at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona. While the company has not revealed which smartphones will be available, there is a possibility that that Sharp FS8018 could be one of those devices.